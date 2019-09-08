Camila Cabello Has Finally Professed Her Love For Shawn Mendes

Also available on the NBC app

It looks like Camila Cabello is head over heels for Shawn Mendes! The "Havana" songstress made her rumored boyfriend's 21st birthday a day to remember. The duo spent the day strolling through New York City, grabbing dinner and dancing the night away at a birthday bash on the rooftop of the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. The next day, Camila posted a belated birthday tribute to her "Señorita" collaborator, writing, "I love you!!!!" with three red heart emojis.

