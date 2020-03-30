Also available on the NBC app

Lovebirds Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes treated fans to a special at-home performance on Sunday night when they joined Elton John’s iHeart Living Room Concert for America. The singers, who are currently self-isolating in Miami, shared a message of thanks to first responders and urged fans to practice kindness. The two then played a slowed-down version of Camila’s hit song “My Oh My” with Shawn strumming the guitar as his girlfriend sang the lyrics.

