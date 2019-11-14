Mike Tyson Admits He's Been Watching '90 Day Fiancé' With His Wife In Quarantine
CLIP 08/31/20
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had date night at the tattoo parlor! The lovebirds spent quality together getting inked by artist Kane Navasard, just days after their PDA-filled outing at the Los Angeles Clippers game. The "Havana" singer got the idea for her first-ever tattoo from the 1998 film "Shakespeare in Love," while her musician boyfriend Shawn added to his collection with a tribute to his younger sister, Aaliyah Mendes.