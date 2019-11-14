Also available on the NBC app

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had date night at the tattoo parlor! The lovebirds spent quality together getting inked by artist Kane Navasard, just days after their PDA-filled outing at the Los Angeles Clippers game. The "Havana" singer got the idea for her first-ever tattoo from the 1998 film "Shakespeare in Love," while her musician boyfriend Shawn added to his collection with a tribute to his younger sister, Aaliyah Mendes.

