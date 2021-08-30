Also available on the nbc app

Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel tell Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about bringing a new vision of "Cinderella" to the screen and why their Amazon original film is a total "trailblazer." And, Camila explains her approach to prioritizing self-love, the most important lesson she's learned along the way and how she overcame self-doubt during filming. Catch "Cinderella" on Amazon Prime starting Sept. 3.

