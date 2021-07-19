Also available on the nbc app

Camila Cabello is celebrating the skin she’s in! The “Havana” singer is inspiring millions of people by posting a video on TikTok to share a message about body positivity and shows off her own figure. “I was just running in the park minding my own business and trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy, and I’m wearing a top that’s showing my belly and I wasn’t tucking it in.” she said. “I was like, d***. But then I reminded myself, being at war with your body is so last season.” Camila also shared a message for others to embrace their frame as well. “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves, and cellulite, and stretch marks, and fat and we gotta own that baby,” she said.

