Camila Cabello Defends Her Pronunciation Of 'Christmas' After Going Viral For Performance

CLIP12/06/22

Camila Cabello is defending her viral pronunciation! While chatting with Access Hollywood, the star praised her team's singer Morgan Myles and revealed who she believes is the one to beat this season on "The Voice." Camila also reacted to going viral for her pronunciation of "Christmas" while singing a version of "I'll Be Home For Christmas," sharing, "I'm going to be honest, I didn't real hear it." You can catch "The Voice" on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

