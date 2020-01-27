Also available on the NBC app

The last song of the 2020 Grammys was one to remember. Tons of musicians and dancers – including Camila Cabello, Ben Platt, The War and Treaty, Misty Copeland and Common – hit the stage for a powerful performance of "I Sing The Body Electric" from the musical "Fame." The performance was held in honor of Trustee Award winner and longtime Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich, who John Legend paid tribute onstage as it will be his last year producing the show.

