Camila Cabello is a total daddy's girl! The singer brought the audience to tears, including her father, at the 2020 Grammys with a powerful performance of her hit bop "First Man." The ballad is about her father and his support as the "first man who really loved her." At the end of the emotional performance, Camila sang directly to her dad and he couldn’t hold back the tears.

