Camila Cabello Breaks Down Why She’s Keeping Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes Private

Also available on the NBC app

Camila Cabello opened up as part of her cover story for <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/a28872167/camila-cabello-interview-october-2019-elle-cover/" target="_blank">Elle’s Women in Music October issue</a> about her love life and why she chooses to keep her relationship with Shawn Mendes as private as possible. And, the “Shameless” singer reveals all about her “Señorita” duet with Shawn and how the collaboration almost didn’t happen!

Appearing: