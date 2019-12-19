Also available on the nbc app

Camila Cabello has learned an important lesson. The "Havana" singer apologized to fans after screenshots of her past Tumblr activity resurfaced. The now-deleted posts reportedly contained racial slurs and other derogatory comments toward the black community and date back to Camila's teenage years. The pop star wrote on Twitter and her Instagram story that she is "deeply ashamed" and "embarrassed" over the phrasing she supported at the time and will regret it forever. Now 22, Camila reflected on how much she's learned and promised fans that "she would never intentionally hurt anyone," then or now.

Appearing: