Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Share Smooches And Cuddles Courtside At Clippers Game

Powerhouse couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are not shy about showing off their love! The singers were recently reunited after spending some time apart for career commitments, and they sure were happy to see each other. The “Senorita” singers packed on the PDA as they sat courtside at Monday’s Los Angeles Clippers game. Fans were absolutely swooning at the sweet way Camila played with Shawn’s hair!

