Camila Cabello is opening up about her mental health journey. In a candid essay for the Wall Street Journal, the "Living Proof" singer revealed that she recently struggled with OCD, which she described as "constant, unwavering, relentless anxiety that made day-to-day life painfully hard." Camila said she was "embarrassed and ashamed" of her OCD at first, but finally found the courage to ask for help and now feels "the healthiest and most connected" to herself she's ever been.

