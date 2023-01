Camila Cabello is putting old drama with Fifth Harmony to bed in a new song. The "Havana" singer released her new album "Familia" on Friday, and some of the lyrics seem to be about her former bandmates. In the song "Psychofreak," the 25-year-old enlists Willow Smith to tackle some personal topics, and one verse alludes to her messy fallout with the “X Factor USA” ensemble.

