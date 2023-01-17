Main Content

Camila Alves Shares Rare Photo Of Her & Matthew McConaughey's Son Livingston For His 10th Birthday

Camila Alves McConaughey is sending some belated birthday love to her and husband Matthew McConaughey's youngest child! Over the weekend, the model and proud mom shared a rare photo of their ten-year-old son Livingston. The little one recently celebrated his double digits birthday, and he could be seen adorably blowing out the candles on his cake. Camila captioned the throwback shot in part, "May your heart my son keep its simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!! You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!"

