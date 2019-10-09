Cameron Mathison Reveals He's 'Optimistic' About Beating Renal Cancer

Also available on the NBC app

Cameron Mathison has been diagnosed with renal cancer. The "All My Children" alum opened up about his health battle in an emotional message to his fans on his Instagram. He wrote, "About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I've been having and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It's consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma … or kidney cancer." But the "Home & Family" host admitted he's feeling "optimistic" as he prepares to undergo surgery on Sept. 12.

