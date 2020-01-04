Cameron Diaz Spoke About Having Kids 8 Years Before Having Daughter Raddix (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Cameron Diaz is now a mom! The actress announced the birth of her and husband Benji Madden’s first child, a daughter named Raddix, and she told fans that the little one “instantly captured” their hearts. Back in 2012, while promoting the movie “What To Expect When You’re Expecting” with co-star Matthew Morrison, Cameron told Access Hollywood about her love of children and said she was “totally open” to the possibility of having her own, “however that may come” to her. “You have to find the right person to do that with, so when that happens, I’m excited about that,” she said at the time. The then-40-year-old beauty then went on to discuss loving her new decade of life.

