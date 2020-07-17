Main Content

Cameron Diaz Says Benji Madden Has Written 'A Dozen' Songs For Their Daughter

CLIP07/16/20
Cameron Diaz's daughter is grooving to some fresh tunes courtesy of her rock star dad! Cam revealed to Rolling Stone that husband and Good Charlotte frontman Benji Madden has been working on new music, all for their little girl! The superstar told the mag that while "Baby Shark" and "Sesame Street" hits are on regular rotation at their house, Benji has also written "at least a dozen" songs himself for 7-month-old Raddix.

