Cameron Diaz is loving being a mom! The 48-year-old recently was on SiriusXM’s “Quarantined with Bruce,” where she spoke about the possibility of returning to acting. The “Bad Teacher” star says that while she’ll “never say never” to not returning to acting, but she "couldn’t imagine" being away from her young daughter Raddix for extended periods of time at that moment.

