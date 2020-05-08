Also available on the nbc app

Welcome to the mom club, ladies! In honor of Mother's Day 2020, Access Hollywood is recognizing the fierce, fabulous and famous new mamas who are celebrating the holiday for the very first time this year. From Cameron Diaz and Ashley Graham to Shay Mitchell and Jodie Turner-Smith, here's a special shout-out to these strong women as they navigate the beautiful journey of motherhood — and hopefully share their secrets along the way!

Appearing: