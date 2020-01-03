Also available on the NBC app

Surprise! Cameron Diaz is a mom! The superstar and husband Benji Madden shared happy news to start 2020 – the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Raddix! The couple announced the little one's arrival on Jan. 3 with an "overjoyed" Instagram message revealing their excitement and gratitude to kick off a new decade with their bundle of joy, writing that Raddix "instantly captured our hearts and completed our family." Cameron and the Good Charlotte rocker also explained their "strong instinct" to protect Raddix's privacy, confirming that pictures and further details about her will stay under wraps. But, they couldn't help teasing that the newborn is "really really cute!"

