Cameron Boyce's 'Descendants' Costars Share Heartwarming Behind-the-Scenes Pics of Late Actor

CLIP08/03/19
Cameron Boyce "Descendants 3" costars paid tribute to the late actor ahead of the film’s premiere. Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from their time filming the movie with Cameron, which premiered almost a month after Cameron tragically died of epilepsy at age 20. Disney Channel also honored the star by airing a touching tribute video after the movie premiered.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.