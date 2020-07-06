Also available on the nbc app

Cameron Boyce's memory will forever live on in the hearts and minds of his friends and family. The late star's loved ones paid tribute to him on the one-year anniversary of his death. The Disney Channel star suddenly passed away in his sleep on July 6th, 2019 at 20 years old after suffering a seizure due to epilepsy. "It's been 365 days of missing you. And every day, we miss you a little more. Not having you, hurts too much," Sofia Carson wrote.

