Also available on the NBC app

Cameron Boyce's memory lives on in the hearts and minds of his loved ones. Family and friends paid tribute to the late actor on May 28 to commemorate what would have been his 21st birthday. The Disney Channel star suddenly passed away in his sleep in July 2019 after suffering a seizure due to epilepsy. Cameron's former castmates Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson commemorated the occasion by honoring his legacy, while his parents, Libby and Victor Boyce, expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans.

Appearing: