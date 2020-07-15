Also available on the nbc app

The new documentary "Showbiz Kids" strips away the gloss of fame and gives us an honest look at what it means to be a child star. It features the story of Cameron Boyce, marking one of his last onscreen appearances before his tragic 2019 passing, as well as the stories of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" star Henry Thomas and "Diff'rent Strokes" actor Todd Bridges. "Showbiz Kids" premieres July 14 at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.

