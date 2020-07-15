Main Content

Cameron Boyce & More Former Child Stars Tell Their Stories In 'Showbiz Kids'

The new documentary "Showbiz Kids" strips away the gloss of fame and gives us an honest look at what it means to be a child star. It features the story of Cameron Boyce, marking one of his last onscreen appearances before his tragic 2019 passing, as well as the stories of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" star Henry Thomas and "Diff'rent Strokes" actor Todd Bridges. "Showbiz Kids" premieres July 14 at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.

