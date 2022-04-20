Main Content

Cameron Boyce Foundation To Hold First Gala Ahead Of What Would Have Been Late Actor's 23rd Birthday

CLIP04/19/22
Family of the late Cameron Boyce have found a new way to keep his legacy going. The Cameron Boyce Foundation will hold its first-ever fundraising gala, called "Cam For A Cause," on May 18, according to People. Per the outlet, the event is expected to be attended by many of Cameron's co-stars and will raise awareness and money in the fight against epilepsy and SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy).

