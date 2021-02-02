Also available on the nbc app

Cameron Eubanks chatted with Access Hollywood about her new book, "One Day You’ll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood, and Everything In Between," which is available now. Cameron got candid about motherhood and explained why she does not want a second baby. The former reality star also opened up about her decision to leave "Southern Charm" and revealed why she won't return to the hit Bravo show. Plus, she weighed in on all the drama that is going down in Charleston.

Appearing: