Following the success of "You Are The Reason," and his cover of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own," Calum Scott speaks with Access about teaming up with Leona Lewis for a duet of "You Are The Reason." Then, Calum talks about recently releasing his debut album, "Only Human," and why it took so long following his turn on "Britain's Got Talent." Plus, the Hull, England native discusses the inspiration behind his album's fourth single, "What I Miss Most."

