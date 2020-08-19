2022 Billboard Music Awards Top Performances: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion & More
Years ago, Merial Levy embarked on a life-changing health journey and ended up losing more than 150 pounds. The California teacher shared her story on stage at Oprah Winfrey's recent 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus tour and got to meet the media mogul herself! Merial told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles all about the ups and downs of her journey and how the pandemic impacted her ongoing efforts to have a healthy lifestyle.