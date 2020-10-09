Also available on the nbc app

Search parties are looking for young California mother Erika Lloyd, who has been missing for more than three months. Her car was found vandalized on the side of the road after she left on a solo road trip to Joshua Tree. Her best friend Rebecca and sister-in-law Jenna are now speaking out in the hope of finding answers to what happened to the missing mom. If you have any information on what might have happened to Erika, please call the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department at 760-366-4175.

