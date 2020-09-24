Also available on the nbc app

"Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro is recovering from a freak bowling accident that left his hand impaled multiple times. The dessert guru shared a health update with fans after injuring himself at his New Jersey home over the weekend, posting a photo and an Instagram story video from a hospital bed with his right arm elevated and covered in a cast and bandages. A rep for Buddy told People that he's facing an "uphill battle" of "prolonged" physical therapy following two emergency surgeries.

