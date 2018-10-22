Caity Lotz: Constantine's Baggage Will Cause 'DC's Legends Of Tomorrow' Some Issues; Dishes On S4 #AvaLance

Also available on the NBC app

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" is back for Season 4 on The CW and Caity Lotz tells Access about how Constantine joining the team -- and the baggage he brings – will cause the heroes some trouble. Plus, Caity reveals how things are going for her character, Sara Lance, and Ava this season, hinting at a movie-inspired scene coming up for the pair in the weeks ahead. "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

