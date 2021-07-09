Also available on the nbc app

The TikTok farming community was rocked this week by the sudden death of rising star Caitlyn Loane. She was 19. Caitlyn was a fourth-generation farmer and agriculture activist. She would often share videos of her adventures on her family’s Tasmanian farm and had more than 54,000 TikTok followers. She was known by many across the state of Tasmania as a trailblazer for women in the farming industry. Her family announced the sad news of Caitlyn’s passing on Thursday, telling The Mercury “words can’t describe our loss.”

