Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Caitlyn Loane, Australian TikTok Star And Farmer, Dies At 19

CLIP07/08/21
Also available on the nbc app

The TikTok farming community was rocked this week by the sudden death of rising star Caitlyn Loane. She was 19. Caitlyn was a fourth-generation farmer and agriculture activist. She would often share videos of her adventures on her family’s Tasmanian farm and had more than 54,000 TikTok followers. She was known by many across the state of Tasmania as a trailblazer for women in the farming industry. Her family announced the sad news of Caitlyn’s passing on Thursday, telling The Mercury “words can’t describe our loss.”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Caitlyn Loane, Tasmania, australia, Caitlyn Loane TikTok, Caitlyn Loane Farming, Caitlyn Loane death
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.