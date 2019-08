Also available on the NBC app

Caitlyn Jenner's home may have been destroyed by the Woolsey fire. After TMZ reported that the reality star's Malibu house had gone up in flames in Friday, she told fans on Instagram that the status of her pad was still "up in the air." Find out more about Caitlyn and gal pal Sophia Hutchins' flight from the fire – and learn which other stars' residences might also be in trouble.

