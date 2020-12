Also available on the nbc app

Caitlyn Jenner chatted with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about her ex-wife Kris Jenner and rumors she might be on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She also discusses her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and raves about how proud she is of them. Make sure to check out Caitlyn’s new YouTube channel, where new episodes will be posting each Monday.

Appearing: