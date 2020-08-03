Also available on the nbc app

Caitlyn Jenner is showing her support for Kanye West amid growing concern surrounding his mental health. The 70-year-old was asked about the rapper during a recent appearance on "Good Morning Britain," and she noted she hasn't spoken to him recently but she wishes him the best. "The only thing I can talk about is really how he treated me through everything and he has been the most kind, loving human being and so good to me throughout the years and especially going through everything I've been going through in the last five years. He's been such a good friend. He has been extremely supportive. Kanye's got a really great heart … he's a good person," she said.

