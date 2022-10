Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about where her relationship stands with ex-wife Kris Jenner. On Monday's "Big Brother VIP," the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed that their relationship is "not as good as it should be," adding, "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it's not."

