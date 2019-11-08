Caitlyn Jenner Says Her Transition Was 'By Far' More Difficult Than Training For The Olympics

Also available on the NBC app

Caitlyn Jenner is sharing perspective on two of the most meaningful experiences of her life. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist reflected on the challenge of her athletic achievements in light of the upheaval she experienced when coming out as transgender decades later, telling BBC Radio 4's "Don't Tell Me The Score" podcast why comparing the journeys is so difficult. "I trained 12 years for the Games," she said. "I trained 65 years to transition in 2015."

Appearing: