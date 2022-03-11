Also available on the nbc app

Caitlyn Jenner has shared her feelings about the Kardashian-Jenner family's new Hulu reality series, "The Kardashians." Her ex-wife Kris Jenner, plus Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, spoke about the series in a new profile for Variety, and it was revealed that the 72-year-old former Olympian is not included in the next TV chapter with her family. Caitlyn shared on Twitter that she has no hard feelings about it. "Happy that it continues for my family," she said.

