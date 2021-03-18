Also available on the nbc app

Caitlyn Jenner says fans of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" may learn more about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's split in the hit reality series' final season. "I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye. I have had a very good relationship with Kanye. I wish them both nothing but the best. But, as far as speaking about that, that is their story to tell, not mine," she said of their breakup. "And I think you might learn some things in the final episode, I wouldn't be surprised – although I haven't seen the show, but I do remember shooting scenes. And yeah, I think it should be pretty interesting." Caitlyn also opened up about her experience competing as the Phoenix on "The Masked Singer" and revealed daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner's funny reactions to her participating in the show. "The Masked Singer" airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

