Former "Bachelor" Peter Weber has a surprise golf buddy – Caitlyn Jenner! And apparently, they aren't afraid of a little friendly competition. The reality alums hit the green on Wednesday with Peter's brother Jack and dad Peter Sr. Caitlyn shared an Instagram snap of the whole gang smiling together in the shade after their game and held up a dollar bill, proving there was some money on the line!

