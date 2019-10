Also available on the NBC app

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is officially loving the van life! The "Bachelor in Paradise" star confesses to Access Hollywood at the iHeart Radio Festival that she is all in with her relationship with Dean Unglert. The former beauty queen shares how her new beau challenges her and reveals if they are ready to get engaged anytime soon. Plus, Caelynn breaks down her drama with Blake Horstmann.

Appearing: