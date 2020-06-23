Also available on the nbc app

After months of serious speculation that Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes secretly tied the knot, the couple finally revealed their relationship status on a recent episode of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!" "Here’s the thing. In my opinion, I don’t need the title of husband to show the world I’m committed to one person. So the fact that I’m wearing the ring is showing just that…I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. And that’s why I’ve worn it," Dean told Chris Harrison.

