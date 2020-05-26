Also available on the NBC app

Caelynn Miller-Keyes just admitted that it totally "hurt" when the job as season 15's "Bachelorette" went to Hannah Brown over her. "It stung and I was upset and I was kind of led to believe that it was mine and then suddenly it wasn't. It was Hannah's. Looking back on previous seasons, it's always been in the top four and then to branch out and to pick Hannah, it just hurt," she said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon's "Almost Famous" podcast.

Appearing: