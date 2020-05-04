Also available on the nbc app

Singer-songwriter Cady Groves has died at the age of 30. She was known for her hit, “This Little Girl.” Her older brother, Cody Groves revealed the sad news on social media over the weekend. He wrote, “@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest in peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey.”

Appearing: