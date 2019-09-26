Busy Philipps Praises Demi Moore's 'Brilliant And Beautiful' Memoir (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Busy Philipps is so excited for Demi Moore's memoir! Before honoring pal Elizabeth Banks with the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's Pioneer of the Year Award, the "This Will Only Hurt a Little" author gushed about the anticipated release of the actress' autobiography "Inside Out" while chatting with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles on the red carpet. "I'm very excited to read Demi's book," Busy said. "I know friends that have read it already and say that it's brilliant and beautiful and I can't wait to read it."

