Busy Philipps & Her Husband 'Worked Hard' To Split Mom And Dad Duties Equally: 'We Parent Together'

Busy Philipps always has her husband to count on at home. During a fun round of backstage banter, Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall asked the "Vice Principals" alum about the busiest part of being a mom, and Busy said that she and Marc Silverstein split things down the line so that no parent is too burdened. "My husband and I have an incredible division of domestic labor that we've worked hard to achieve, so when you have that, there's no busiest time for a mom, because we parent together," she explained. Busy also revealed one parenting rule she frequently breaks and the sly way she sometimes gets free car snacks for her kids.

