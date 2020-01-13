Busy Philipps Gets Real On Parenting: 'I Don't Find Any Value In Shielding My Kids From Everything'

Also available on the NBC app

Busy Philipps joined Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez and got real about motherhood. "I don't find any value in shielding my kids from everything. You have to know what's appropriate for them age wise and a way to be able to talk to them. Lucky for us, we live in a world with plenty of resources, so you can figure out what's okay in terms of world events or just your own little world events in your home," she explained. Plus, the actress shared why she decided to partner with the new hit app HotelTonight.

