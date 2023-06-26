Busta Rhymes got emotional while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards. The 51-year-old then took the stage with longtime pal Spliff Starr to perform. Beyonce, who is currently on tour, won two awards at Sunday night's ceremony and Ice Spice crushed her performance. Access Hollywood is breaking down the biggest moments from the award show. The ceremony kicked off on a high note! Lil Uzi Vert was the first to hit the stage for the award show, performing a new song while backed up by dozens of dancers. DJ Kid Capri then took over to introduce some hip hop legends. Sugarhill Gang came out first, giving us a taste of their iconic song "Rapper's Delight." They were followed by MC Lyte, D-Nice and Big Daddy Kane, the latter of whom took a moment to honor the late Biz Markie. Offset and Quavo honored Takeoff with their powerful performance at the 2023 BET Awards. The rappers reunited onstage for their first performance together since the death of their loved one and fellow Migos member. As they took the stage, a rocket was in the background as a nod to Takeoff and a spotlight poignantly shined where he would have stood. They began with Quavo and Takeoff's song "Hotel Lobby," and when it ended, they pointed in the air as the rocket took off, revealing an image of Takeoff behind it. Patti Labelle is honoring her late friend. The singer paid tribute to Tina Turner at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night with a special rendition of the music icon's hit song "Simply the Best." Tina died last month at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland.

