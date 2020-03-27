Also available on the nbc app

New Jersey school bus driver Alex Pitre is bringing hope and food to students in need right now, despite the schools in his district being shut down. But he's not working alone: with the help of teaching assistant Erika Melhorn and food service director Ilene Ivy, he's able to feed 100 students every day. Alex, Erika and Ilene talked to Access Hollywood about their incredible efforts and the impact they’ve made on local children.

