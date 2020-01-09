Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caused a major stir when they announced their intention to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent." A statement released through the Queen's communications secretary said that "discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage" and that "these are complicated issues that will take time to work through." In response, DailyMail.com's Charlie Lankston tells Access Hollywood, "The statement suggests to me, and I'm sure many other royal experts, that Buckingham Palace did not feel fully prepared with a response in terms of how they were going to handle this whole situation. I think right now Buckingham Palace isn't sure how to position themselves in terms of what the queen thinks - and what other members of the royal family think about this whole thing."

